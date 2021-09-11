Northwestern Wildcats beat Indiana State 24-6

Evan Hull ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Northwestern beat Indiana State 24-6.

Hull led the way for a Wildcats rushing unit that surpassed last week's 117 total yards against Michigan State at the half and finished with 209.

He ran for 51 yards on the team's opening drive and capped it with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats (1-1) never trailed, stopping the Sycamores (1-1) in the first matchup between the two programs.

Indiana State's Anthony Thompson passed for 132 yards and a touchdown, completing 21 of 34 passes in his second start for Indiana State after transferring from Northern Illinois.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP