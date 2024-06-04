Notre Dame announces 2025 game against Boise State

Notre Dame football is bringing a Mountain West opponent to South Bend in 2025.

The Irish announced on Tuesday it has added Boise State to its 2025 schedule. The two will play on Oct. 5.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Irish and the Broncos.

The game is sandwiched between a game on the road at Arkansas followed by a home game against USC.

Notre Dame 2025 football schedule

Sept. 13 Vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Sep. 20 Vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Sep. 27 @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Oct. 5 Vs. Boise State

Oct. 18 Vs. USC

Nov. 8 Vs. Navy

TBA @ Boston College Football

TBA @ Miami (FL) Football

TBA Vs. NC State Wolfpack

TBA Vs. Syracuse Orange TBA @ Pitt Panthers