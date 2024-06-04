Notre Dame announces 2025 game against Boise State

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and run game coordinator Al Washington talk the Irish spring game
The Blue Team won the Blue and Gold game 28-21 on Saturday, ending the spring season for Notre Dame. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and run game coordinator Al Washington spoke on what they liked, and didn't like, from the game.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Notre Dame football is bringing a Mountain West opponent to South Bend in 2025.
The Irish announced on Tuesday it has added Boise State to its 2025 schedule. The two will play on Oct. 5.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the Irish and the Broncos.
The game is sandwiched between a game on the road at Arkansas followed by a home game against USC.
Notre Dame 2025 football schedule
Sept. 13 Vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Sep. 20 Vs. Purdue Boilermakers
Sep. 27 @ Arkansas Razorbacks
Oct. 5 Vs. Boise State
Oct. 18 Vs. USC
Nov. 8 Vs. Navy
TBA @ Boston College Football
TBA @ Miami (FL) Football
TBA Vs. NC State Wolfpack
TBA Vs. Syracuse Orange TBA @ Pitt Panthers