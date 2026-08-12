Notre Dame football: Why the Irish running backs are far from the team's weak link

Notre Dame running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider got a flower in his cap this offseason. He had two running backs selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The other side of that coin means the Irish won’t have Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to lead their running back room.

It’s easy to think the Irish running back room won’t be same. That is true. Programs don’t just replace a Heisman Trophy finalist and arguably the best 1B compliment to that Heisman finalist in America.

But, Seider has a message.

"Like I tell them: man, look, run your race," Seider said. "We're good enough. You were recruited to come to Notre Dame for a reason because you're all good enough."

Not only are the Irish running backs good enough, they could be exactly what the Irish need in 2026.

The Lead Back:

The Irish running backs know the score, though. No one has to tell them what the perception of the Notre Dame running back is outside of South Bend.

"We’re supposed to be the weak links," Irish running back Aneyas Williams said.

The focus is always on filling the shoes Love and Price leave in their wake. That doesn’t do this Notre Dame running back room justice.

This collection of Irish running backs could be one of the most complete rooms in America. It starts with Williams, the third-year back who hails from Hannibal, Missouri.

Williams has played in big games. He had a massive catch for Notre Dame as a true freshman against Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

In this era, the former four-star recruit could have transferred anywhere. Instead, he stuck at Notre Dame and gets the opportunity to follow in Price and Love’s footsteps.

He wants to show the Irish, and the nation, the kind of running back he is.

"I want them to see the player that I can and have been since I've been here. I might have taken a backseat, but I learned a lot in those years," Williams said. "Now, to just apply it and bring it to the field and give these younger guys someone to look up to like I have."

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With Williams as the lead back, Seider gets the perfect role model in front of a running back room that has college experience but hasn’t gotten a ton of chances on the field.

In Williams, Seider gets a player who began preparing like he was the starter every week. Even if he was behind Price and Love, Williams was ready to take the mantle if needed.

"He came in every day with a lunchpail mentality, like I'm coming to work," Seider said.

That’s who will lead Notre Dame’s rushing attack in 2026. He won’t be alone, either.

The other side:

While Williams will be the starting back and see the most amount of usage, the Irish have multiple backs that bring a different list of skills to the table.

Williams is an all-around back who can thrive in any situation. Behind him are Nolan James Jr., Kedren Young, Jonaz Walton and Javian Osborne.

James and Young could carve out clear roles.

James is a speedier and shiftier back who also thrives in passing situations. Young is a rugged runner and just looks built for short-yardage plays.

Notre Dame struggled in short-yardage situations at times in 2025. Young could be the obvious remedy to that need.

Seider was also on record saying Walton would play early. He sang his praises in camp, lauding is football IQ and his ability to translate lessons from the classroom to the football field.

But, this applies to any player who can help the Irish win.

"If they can help Notre Dame this year win, we’re going to play them," Seider said, putting Walton into that category.

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Aneyas Williams #22 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Eak Expand

Big picture view:

Seider has a talented group of runners at Notre Dame this year. There might not be a back as talented as Price or Love as individuals, but that doesn’t mean the room lacks talent.

"We all got to have a mindset," Seider said. "Like we're only as strong as our weakest link."

The Irish have national title aspirations in 2026. To get there, the running back room has to give the offense something.

It doesn’t have to be a Heisman finalist, either.

That "something" just needs to benefit the offense and compliment the passing game led by quarterback CJ Carr.

That’s also the bare minimum. This group has the talent to give Notre Dame something different than what it had in 2025, but something that can help lead the team to a College Football Playoff appearance.

"We will be ready," Seider said. "I can promise you."