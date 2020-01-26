Ohio State holds off Northwestern in 71-59 win

article

D.J. Carton scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, helping Ohio State hold off lowly Northwestern for a sorely needed 71-59 win.

Once ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25, the Buckeyes had dropped six of seven to plummet out of the poll altogether.

But they got back on track behind their defense, holding the Wildcats to 26.7% shooting in the second half.

Northwestern lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Miller Kopp scored 20 points for the Wildcats, and Pat Spencer finished with 13.