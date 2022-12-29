Okani scores 18, UIC takes down Illinois State 55-51

Toby Okani’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Illinois State 55-51 on Wednesday night.

Okani also had seven rebounds and seven blocks for the Flames (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Filip shot 2 for 6 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Darius Burford finished with 10 points for the Redbirds (6-8, 1-2). Malachi Poindexter added nine points for Illinois State. Seneca Knight also had eight points.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Okani scored seven points in the first half for UIC, who led 33-17 at halftime. UIC was outscored by 12 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Okani led the way with 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UIC visits Bradley while Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa.