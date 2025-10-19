This one became a trap game: Takeaways from the Chicago Bears win over New Orleans

The Chicago Bears were faced with a fourth and three with two minutes left.

Get the first down, and the game ends.

Of course, Ben Johnson went for it. That first down conversion to Colston Loveland got the Bears out of an ugly game.

Here's what we took away from the Bears' win. As ugly as it was, it was the Bears' fourth in a row.

It wasn’t a trap game, until it was

This game reeked of a "Trap Game." Otherwise known as a let-down game, where a team overlooks its opponent after a winning streak.

In the second quarter, it was anything but a trap game.

The Bears forged ahead 20-0. The Bears’ defense had Spencer Rattler and the Saints mired in hell. They couldn’t move the ball.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ offense got into the endzone twice and put the pressure on the Saints’ offense to get something going. It was complimentary football at its finest, until it wasn’t.

The Bears had a chance to go up 27-0 at halftime. That’s a demoralizing score that would have sucked the sails out of the Saints’ comeback hopes.

Instead, the Bears went three and out and the Saints began to find life. Spencer Rattler found Chris Olave for touchdowns right before halftime and on the first drive coming out of halftime.

Suddenly, the Saints were down just one score with a quarter and a half to play. The pressure was on the Bears’ offense to get points on the board. The Bears responded with a drive to the New Orleans’ one-yard line.

Ironically, the Bears lucked out with a false start call. That led to a field goal, and kept the pressure on the defense.

The Bears were lucky the Saints are a team in transition and mired in cap hell. They don’t have the players the Bears have. It was evident when Rattler tried to fit a pass over the middle, but was tipped and intercepted by Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bears will take four in a row.

But it should be a busy week at Halas Hall, watching the film of a game where the Bears left points on the table and allowed the Saints to stay in the game.

The run game is flourishing at the right time

The Bears needed the run game to start kicking into gear. That’s been well documented by Ben Johnson and the Bears’ coaches.

But, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monongai’s emergence as a running back duo was well-received and well-timed. Especially as the Bears’ passing game struggled on Sunday to find its footing consistently.

Caleb Williams was off. He wasn’t accurate, it didn’t look like he saw the field well and he was missing on throws we’ve seen him make.

Monongai helped pick up the slack with running plays, and scored his first-career touchdown. Swift had a season high on the ground, and helped churn yards on the final drive where the Bears milked the final four minutes.

This might’ve been the biggest boon of the day outside of the turnover barrage the Bears are continuing on.

The Bears aren't a bad team. But, they're not a good team yet. Thet can't afford to be one dimensional.

The Bears didn’t come out of Sunday unscathed

It remains to be seen the severity of it all, but the Bears had Tyrique Stevenson and Cole Kmet leave the game with injuries.

They were designated as doubtful, and didn’t return.

If they’ll miss time, it’ll be a blow to the Bears. Especially with Jaylon Johnson already out for a considerable amount of time. Stevenson has played at a high level since Week 3. Kmet’s skills as a blocker are what make him special, too.

It’s a waiting game for those players’ status.