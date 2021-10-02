Expand / Collapse search

Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza advance to Chicago final

By AP Reporter
Published 
Sports
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final Saturday when their semifinal opponents were unable to play. 

Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. 

Jabeur, the No. 16 player in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season. 

The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness.

