Pastrnak lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Blackhawks

David Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Pastrnak finished with two goals and an assist. Jack Ahcan scored his first career goal and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Brandon Hagel scored twice for Chicago, and Alex DeBrincat extended his streak to five straight games with a goal, giving him 34 for the season. Patrick Kane got an assist for his eighth point in the last two games for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots, including 18 in the third before a loose puck bounced to Pastrnak in front and he batted it in for his 33rd goal.

Jeremy Swayman had 22 staves for the Bruins.

Boston got a pair of power-play goals in the second while holding Chicago to just three shots on goal in the period. Ahcan, a rookie defenseman playing in just his eighth game, got his first NHL point when he scored a power-play goal at 11:57, tying it at 2.

Boston jumped on the short-handed Blackhawks again after Connor Murphy was called for interference 14:31 into the second. Pastrnak scored on a one-timer from the left circle with six seconds left in the power-play opportunity.

Coyle put Boston up 1-0 when a rebound popped right to him at the left circle 4:12 into the game.

DeBrincat tied it at 1 when he fired a one-timer past Swayman off a crossing pass from Kane during a 4-on-1 rush with only Ahcan back for the Bruins.

Hagel then skated in alone on Swayman, circled behind the net and tucked a backhand in the far side to put the Blackhawks in front 4:12 into the second. Hagel picked up his 20th of the season 3:24 into the third when Swayman couldn’t contain a rebound and the puck squirted out to Hagel alone in front of the crease during Chicago’s third power play of the game.

WORTH NOTING

Thursday was the first of two meetings between the Original Six clubs, with a rematch scheduled for Tuesday in Chicago. ... Chicago G Marc-Andre Fleury, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and a possibility to be moved by the March 21 trade deadline, did not play. ... DeBrincat entered the game sixth in the NHL with 33 goals, two ahead of Pastrnak.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Arizona on Saturday.