Patrick Kane scores 400th career goal as Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Patrick Kane scored his 400th career goal, Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks closed out a successful February in style, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2.

Kane and Alex DeBrincat got loose for a 2-on-1 midway through the third period.

The 32-year-old Kane kept the puck, waited for sprawled Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek to slide by him and then beat Thomas Greiss on the stick side for his team-best 11th of the season.

Kane pumped both of his arms after becoming the 100th NHL player to reach 400 goals.

