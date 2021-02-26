Win $1,000 jackpot with PBC bout between Anthony Dirrell, Kyrone Davis

article

For Anthony Dirrell and Kyrone Davis, Saturday night will be all right for fighting.

For you, the WBC Super Middleweight World Title eliminator fight will be another chance to make money while watching the Premier Boxing Champions on FOX (Saturday, 7 p.m.) by playing the FOX Super 6 and winning the $1,000 jackpot.

The 12-round bout between two premier fighters tops a card that will highlight some of boxing’s best talent.

To play, all you have to do is download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device and answer the six questions for Saturday night’s fight card. Then watch the action to see if you win.

Here are the six questions that you will have to answer:

Advertisement

What will be the outcome of the Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Jesus Bojorquez fight?

Ramos by KO/TKO, Ramos by decision, Bojorquez by KO/TKO, Bojorquez by decision, Draw/Any Other Outcome

Ramos is considered one of the rising stars in the welterweight division as the 19-year old has a 14-0 record with 13 knockouts.

Borjorquez, 33, is 24-2 with 18 knockouts. How Bojorquez handles the southpaw could go a long way to determining this fight.

How many rounds will the Ramos vs. Bojorquez fight go?

1-3 Rounds, 4-5 Rounds, 6-7 rounds, 8 rounds, 9 rounds, 10 rounds

Ramos’ last four fights have ended in six rounds or less. In fact, his first nine fights as a professional didn’t last past the second round.

Bojorquez has only been knocked out once in his career, and his last four fights have been decided by knockouts or TKO’s in the fourth round or less.

What round will the first knockdown occur in the Dirrell vs. Davis fight?

1st or 2nd round, 3rd or 4th round, 5th or 6th round, 7th or 8th round, 9th or 10th round, 11th or 12th round

Dirrell has knockouts in 67 percent of his fights in his 33-2-1 record. However, it’s been three years since he had a knockdown.

Davis is not known as a knockout artist with only six in his 17 fights.

How many rounds will the Dirrell vs. Davis fight go?

1-5 rounds, 6-7 rounds, 8-9 rounds, 10 rounds, 11 rounds, 12 rounds

Again, this isn’t a fight that is likely to end early. Davis’ TKO of Antonio Todd in his last fight on Jan. 18, 2020, was the first one that didn't go the distance in almost three years – Nov. 12, 2016.

The earliest that one of Dirrell’s fights has ended since 2017 was the 6th round.

Which boxer will have more punches landed by the end of the fight?

Dirrell, Davis, Tie

Davis has the reputation of being the more active fighter, willing to bob and weave to land a ton of punches.

It will be up to Direll to try to land heavier blows to make up the difference.

What will be the outcome of the Dirrell vs. Davis Fight?

Dirrell wins by KO/TKO, Dirrell wins by decision, Davis wins by KO/TKO, Davis wins by decision or draw

FOX Bet has the odds at minus-333 in Dirrell’s favorite – a $333 bet for him would yield a $100 win. Davis is the underdog at +250 (a $100 bet on him would yield $250 in winnings.)

Still, this has a chance to be a very entertaining and interesting night of boxing with an upset very possible.

Play the FOX Super 6 for free and you could win $1,000! Just download the FOX Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.