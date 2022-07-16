Polanco, 3 Twins' homers sink Lynn, Chicago White Sox in 6-3 win

Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three home runs for the Minnesota Twins against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning and Minnesota held on for a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox.

First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot for the Twins, who had lost six of eight.

Dylan Bundy (6-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota. Lynn (1-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings.

Chicago's four-game winning streak was snapped.