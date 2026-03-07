Potential candidates for Northwestern women's basketball after Joe McKeown's retirement

Northwestern women's basketball is now in the market for a head coach.

Long-time head coach Joe McKeown retired after the 2025-2026 season. He led the Wildcats to a Big Ten regular-season championship in 2020 and won Big Ten Coach of the Year the same season, but never got to lead the team in the NCAA Tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also led the team to NCAA tournament appearances in 2015 and 2021.

Here are some potential names to keep in mind as the Wildcats foray into the offseason, searching for McKeown's replacement.

Northwestern Ties:

There are a few names to consider if Northwestern wants to hire a head coach with a thorough understanding of the program.

Northwestern associate head coach Tangela Smith could be an option if the ‘Cats want continuity. She’s taken the lead with player development and has been behind the success of plenty of players at NU. However, given Northwestern's current status, the program might look elsewhere. Multiple outlets have reported that the program has been vetting potential candidates as far back as the middle of the 2025-2026 season.

Bradley head coach Kate Popovec-Goss was the associate head coach at NU before Smith, leaving in the 2022 offseason to take over the Braves' program. She was instrumental in helping Northwestern build the 2020 season that never got to play to its true potential. Popovec-Goss has had a breakout season, winning 20 games and positioning Bradley for a chance to win the MVC Tournament. It remains to be seen if a lack of NCAA Tournament berths would disqualify her, though.

External Candidates:

If Northwestern looks outside the program for a new coach, there are plenty of options. Some have been waiting in the wings for a Power 5 job for years, it feels like.

The name all NU fans need to know is Princeton head coach Carla Berube. She led the Tigers to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments heading into this season, and will most likely be favored for a fifth-straight berth. Berube built Tufts University into a Division III power, making eight Division III NCAA Tournament appearances in a row. At Princeton, she's won over 140 games and hasn't lost more than 30. Currently, Princeton is ranked in the AP top 25. She's been a candidate for other jobs in the past, too, and should be in the mix at Penn State and Rutgers.

Speaking of the Ivy League, Columbia head coach Megan Griffith and Harvard head coach Carrie Moore should be on NU's list. Moore has coached at North Carolina, Michigan and Creighton, and has won 20 games twice in her four seasons at Harvard. Moore could have won 20 games this season, but scheduled a tough slate that included Michigan, Alabama and Cal. Griffith has won 20 games or more in five-straight seasons at Columbia, earning NCAA Tournament berths the last two years.

Another name that should be at the top of every list is Fairfield's Carly Thibault-DuDonis. She's built Fairfield into a powerhouse, taking the Stags to two NCAA Tournament appearances, winning 100 games since officially taking over in 2022 and is well on her way to winning a third MAAC Tournament title to clinch a third tourney berth. She has familiarity with the Big Ten, having served as an assistant coach at Minnesota. Her dad, Mike Thibault, won a WNBA title with the Washington Mystics.

Potential Firings:

There could be a few candidates on the hot seat at their current jobs that Northwestern could consider if they're let go.

For example, Penn State parted ways with Carolyn Kieger this week.

One such name is Texas A&M's Joni Taylor. She replaced Aggies' legend Gary Blair in 2022 and held an 11-37 record in the SEC going into this season. She finished the 2025-2026 season with a 14-12 record and will probably miss the NCAA Tournament after losing to Auburn in the SEC Tournament. Taylor was the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year at Georgia, so she knows how to be successful. Even though Taylor is one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the sport, Texas A&M hasn't been shy about spending money to fire and hire coaches. A fresh start with low expectations could be what she needs.