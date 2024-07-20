Practice rotations and Caleb: What Matt Eberflus said after day 1 of Chicago Bears training camp practice

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have much of an opening statement on Saturday.

It was the first full day of training camp practices at Halas Hall. Eberflus categorized it as "really good."

It fell within his goal of "leveling up" that he explained on Friday, which simply meant he wants his team to get better every day.

"You could see they leveled up," Eberflus said. "Execution was good."

Here’s what Eberflus said after the first day of practice.

On the first day of practice

Eberflus was content with the first day.

There wasn’t much that jumped off the page, but the Bears don’t need that at the moment. They need continuity and to display an understanding of the playbook.

It all flows into what Eberflus wants to accomplish in camp.

"Find our winning formula," Eberflus said. "That’s what we’re doing here."

On practice rotations

Eberflus wanted to point out the Bears weren’t sticking with the same front four on the defensive line through the entire practice.

There’s a reasoning behind this method.

Eberflus wants to simulate as many different looks as he can. Especially considering he wants that to help his rookie quarterback.

"You’ll see some different combinations," Eberflus said. "That gets experience and exposure for all these guys, especially the quarterback."

It goes beyond the defensive line, too. Eberflus said the team will work on rotating the offensive line to get players reps and to give Williams different looks.

"That’s by design," he said.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 06: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears speaks during a news conference after the Chicago Bears mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall on June 06, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On tight end Gerald Everett

The Bears had tight end Gerald Everett go on the non-football injury list on Friday. Eberflus noted it wasn’t anything serious.

The team expects Everett to be fine, and participate soon.

"It was something that we knew from training," Eberflis said. "It’s day to day."

On Caleb Williams

Plenty have said Williams’ arm talent has stood out from the start of camp. Eberflus noted something else, for a change of pace.

"His body looks like a big safety," Eberflus said. "He said I played running back, but also played played linebacker. I said, ‘you must be a tough guy.’"

Eberflus has to toe a difficult line to giving his rookie quarterback time to develop, while also understanding the rest of the roster is built to win games now.

Part of it is managing the load of information the team gave Williams in the offseason.

It was a lot of information.

"We gave him a lot in the spring," Eberflus said. "Summer, same thing."

The thing Eberflus wanted to stress was that Williams improved. He’s falling into line with the level up theme Eberflus is asking of his team.

"We’re a couple levels up," Eberflus said, "and you see it."

On the talent the Bears have on the roster

The Bears aren’t what they were in 2022: a stripped down roster aiming to build through the draft.

Now, they have Pro Bowlers and multiple top-10 draft picks.

"You have guys who are in that position, they’re in that position for a reason," Eberflus said. They’re very comfortable in their own skin."

That level of talent comes with a certain level of play. The best part of it all, Eberflus stressed, was that level of play sustains on its own.

"Here’s where my weaknesses are, and here’s how I fix them," Eberflus said. "They’re also believing themselves in a high level."