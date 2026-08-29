President Trump to serve as Presidents Cup's Honorary Chairman at the Medinah Country Club

The Brief President Donald Trump will be coming to the greater Chicagoland area this fall. President Trump was invited, and accepted, to be the Honorary Chairman at the President's Cup. The Presidents Cup will play at a DuPage Country Country Club in September.



President Donald Trump will be coming to the greater Chicagoland area this fall.

The President will serve as the Honorary Chairman for the Presidents Cup, which plays at the Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3 from September 22 to 27.

Local perspective:

President Trump was invited, and accepted, to be the Honorary Chairman at the President's Cup.

The Presidents Cup announced the acceptance, and President Trump confirmed he would be attending the competition at the Medinah Country Club, which is located in DuPage County.

"At the request of the PGA Tour, and its Great new Commissioner, Brian Rolapp, it is my Honor to accept being the Honorary Chairman of the upcoming Presidents Cup, which will take place at the Medinah Country Club in Chicago," President Trump wrote on the social media website Truth Social. "This will be a particularly exciting event. Both teams are "loaded" with Talent. I look forward to being there, and greeting all of these fantastic athletes, on both teams! Thank you for your attention to this matter. See you in Chicago! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

This will be the second time President Trump has been named the Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup. He first did so in 2017, when the Presidents Cup played at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. He'll be the seventh U.S. President to accept the role of Honorary Chairman. The last was former President Joe Biden in 2022.

The backstory:

The Presidents Cup is a team match-play golf competition that features 24 of the world’s top golfers. Twelve of these golfers are from the United States, and the other 12 are from around the world, excluding Europe.

The Presidents Cup is held once every two years, and has alternated between the United States and international venues since 1996. The United States Team has won 13 of the 15 previous Presidents Cups.

Brandt Snedeker is the U.S. Team's captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to President Trump for accepting our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2026 Presidents Cup," PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement. "The Presidents Cup has a proud tradition of engaging world leaders from across the globe and across political lines, and President Trump’s involvement continues that legacy. His participation will help elevate the event on the international stage while furthering our mission of bringing people together through the game of golf."