Quick takes from No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Louisville

The top-20 energy was apparent at Notre Dame Stadium.

No. 15 Louisville came to town, and No. 16 Notre Dame seemingly had the Cardinals on the verge of a rout in the first quarter.

The Irish ran out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, only giving up seven points after a fumble on the opening kickoff put Louisville in a goal-to-go situation right away. After that, though, Notre Dame seemed like it couldn't find its footing.

Louisville outgained Notre Dame, in the second and third quarters, but only came within seven once the Cardinals hit a 56-yard field goal to cut the Irish lead to 24-17. After that, Notre Dame drove into Louisville territory and Riley Leonard hit Jeremiyah Love on a 32-yard screen play that went for a score.

Notre Dame held off Louisville 31-24 from there for its second win over a top-25 team this season.

Here are our quick takes from the top-20 showdown at Notre Dame Stadium between the Irish and Cardinals.

Notre Dame football vs. Louisville quick takes

Irish didn't get rattled

Twice in the first half, Notre Dame fell on its face.

Devyn Ford fumbled on the opening kickoff, which led to a touchdown. Jardarian Price fumbled inside Notre Dame's 10-yard line, and Louisville scored a touchdown off that turnover, too.

Notre Dame, giving up 14 points off turnovers, didn't blink. They scored 24 points in the first half and kept control of the game. It helped that Notre Dame forced turnovers of its own.

Louisville Tyler Shough faked out everyone when he pulled a read-option hand off and went 43 yards into Irish territory. Notre Dame caught up with Shough and Leonard Moore forced a fumble. It's the kind of play opportune defense make. One of the players on that opportune defense was safety Xavier Watts.

Good afternoon, Xavier Watts

Notre Dame's preseason All-American safety showed up in the first half when the Irish needed him most.

With Louisville driving, the Cardinals made a mistake. Shough's pass went off Ja'Corey Brooks' hands and Watts was in perfect position. He intercepted the ball and zipped 35 yards into Cardinals' territory. That interception led to a field goal that put Notre Dame up 24-14.

Watts also assisted on a fourth-down stop late in the first half where Louisville went for it on fourth and one. Donovan Hinish started the stop, and Watts helped finish it. Watts was also credited with a quarterback hurry on fourth and one when Shough tried throwing for a first down.

Those are the kinds of plays you need out of an All-American safety. Watts getting going now would be a boon for the Irish defense that's touted high-caliber players this offseason. They're starting to live up to their billing by making plays.

In a game where 19 NFL scouts were in attendance, Watts made some plays that earned him some money.

Defensive back depth was tested Saturday

Jaden Mickey entered the transfer portal earlier in the week, which put Notre Dame's defense down a player before Saturday's top-20 game.

During the game Saturday, Christian Gray didn't play and star cornerback Benjamin Morrison left the game with an injury. That had Moore and Jordan Clark at outside cornerback with Northwestern Rod Heard at nickelback.

Clark and Moore weren't perfect. But, they played well in the third quarter. It's hard to fault Heard for Caullin Lacy's insane one-handed 44-yard reception. Lacy made perhaps the catch of the weekend.

Without Morrison and Gray, Notre Dame's defense was tested against Louisville. They bend a bit, but never broke. That's a testament to Al Golden, but to the defensive back unit that proved its mettle on Saturday.

Riley Leonard the passer had an inconsistent day, but came out shining

In the rain on a dreary South Bend day, it seemed pretty logically sound the Irish would just run the ball with the three-headed combo of Jeremiyah Love, Riley Leonard and Jadarian Price.

Instead, the Irish came out throwing and Leonard was throwing to great effect in the first quarter.

Leonard was active in the passing game and took Notre Dame down for two scoring drives in the first quarter. He threw for 65 yards in the first quarter, which includes a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Greathouse.

After that, though, he quieted down in the second and third quarters.

Notre Dame had 15 total yards halfway through the third quarter when Leonard hit Jordan Faison for a 15-yard gain to double their offensive output.

After 24 points in the first half, Notre Dame had zero in the third. Louisville scored a 56-yard field goal for the first points of the second half until Leonard woke up.

Jayden Harrison got free and Leonard hit him for a 34-yard gain. Two plays later, Leonard hit Love on a screen pass, and Love weaved his way into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown. That marked his first multiple-touchdown game at Notre Dame.

It's still hard to shake the NIU ghost

A 3-2 N.C. State team defeated Northern Illinois at home on Saturday, a week after Buffalo beat NIU in DeKalb in overtime.

That same Buffalo team lost to UConn 47-3. Yes, that same hapless UConn program slammed the Bulls by 44 points. Maybe the Huskies aren't so hapless? Either way, they own a transitive win over Notre Dame.

The NIU score flashed across the scoreboard as a reminder that Notre Dame still has work to do to shake that ghost.

Saturday was a good start, however.