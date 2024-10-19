Don't call it a comeback for the Illini defense: Quick takes from No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan

article

Illinois is beginning to arrive.

Here are some quick takes from Saturday's top-25 showdown in Champaign, where a stout Illinois defense shined in a 21-7 win over Michigan.

A legit Illini defense showed out

Illinois wasted little time showing why its defense is regarded as one of the best in the Big Ten. That took shape with three Wolverine turnovers.

Michigan had two turnovers, including one by sure-handed running back Donovan Edwards, as it never truly found its footing. Credit that to the Illini, which made sure the Wolverines struggled to get into a rhythm.

Aside from whatever last week's second-half performance against Purdue was, Illinois' defense has hung its hat on defensive consistency. That defense is how the Illini held Penn State in check and won five games. Michigan's offense, which was anything but consistent Saturday, had to really work for its success on the ground and through the air.

Forget the 49 points allowed to Purdue last week, Illinois beat Michigan for the first time since 2009 with that defense.

It felt like the major shift happened at the end of the third quarter. Michigan drove to the Illinois' red zone and was mere yards away from making it a one-score game.

Illinois TeRah Edwards chased down Michigan's Jack Tuttle for a sack, forcing a fumble too. The Illini didn't get the fumble. They blocked the ensuing field goal attempt, though.

That placed momentum firmly in Illinois' lap.

But the pièce de résistance was Matthew Bailey's interception with 7:58 left that ended a Michigan drive and snuffed out one of the Wolverines' last chances to cut the Illini lead to just a score.

It was clear this defense is growing from one of the best in the Big Ten into one of the best in the nation.

Luke Altmeyer grew into exactly what Illinois needed

With the Illini's defense playing like one of the best in the Big Ten, and maybe even better, the offense needs to compliment that. Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmeyer had a rough first season as a starter, but in Year 2 he's become a quarterback that can win Illinois games.

He was perhaps one back-breaking interception away from beating Penn State on the road. It's hard to fault him for that in a massively hostile environment, but that's one play or two away from being undefeated.

Against Michigan, Altmeyer wasn't a showstopper. He didn't dazzle with insane arm strength. He did wow with his toughness.

Altmeyer took some hits against Michigan. The Illini called his number on a quarterback sneak over the right guard, and Altmeyer went in and scored. He lost his helmet, but immediately went over to the student section to rile up the crowd.

On a night where points were hard to come by, Altmeyer couldn't afford a mistake. He didn't make one against Michigan, and that led to a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

Bret Bielema the gambler showed up

A fake punt on fourth and seven? Going for it on fourth down multiple times?

Illinois pulled out its stops to beat Michigan.

The fake punt was the biggest play of the game. Tight end Tanner Arkin took the snap and rumbled for 36 yards and a first down. That drive ended in a touchdown.

The first fourth down attempt came deep in UM territory in the first quarter. Illinois didn't get it, and it might have been wise to settle for a field goal instead which would have made it a 24-7 game in the fourth quarter.

Hindsight is always 20-20. It's always a good call to go for it in a top-25 game.

There will be a new college football champion this year

It might be too early, to be clear.

But, it feels like a confident enough statement to say a three-loss Michigan team is not going to make the College Football Playoff this season.

Even in an extended 12-team format, the blue bloods will be given more grace. Notre Dame has gotten that as it licked its wounds from an early season loss to NIU. The Irish are back in the top-12 of the AP Polls.

But Michigan, enduring growing pains under Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines aim to find a quarterback to fit J.J. McCarthy's shoes, won't be in the CFP this year.