Quick takes from Northwestern's 41-24 loss to No. 23 Indiana

No. 23 Indiana visited the lakeside Saturday and remained undefeated with a 41-24 win over Northwestern.

Here are our quick takes on Northwestern welcoming the Hoosiers to Evanston.

The NU offense

Two weeks after the offense stumbled for 60 minutes against Washington, Northwestern eclipsed its entire output against the Huskies in one half.

NU offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's offense didn't do anything crazy, either.

Taking what the defense gave it, NU allowed Northwestern to keep pace with Indiana. That set up a fourth quarter where the 'Cats put up points.

It was an offensive output that was easily the best of the season. Northwestern put up more points against Eastern Illinois, but an FCS opponent is much different than an undefeated Big Ten team.

The idea that Lujan's offense is based on concepts showed Saturday in an effort that exemplified how far NU's offense has come since Week 1, let alone two week ago.

Lausch looks more than comfortable

Against Indiana, NU quarterback Jack Lausch wasn't slinging the ball like a Mike Kafla or a Brett Bazenez. He did control the football well, though.

Lausch looked comfortable in himself and the offense. He led multiple scoring drives and presented a threat with his legs with both designed runs and scramble runs. That threat goes a long way in keeping defenses honest.

He also took what Indiana gave him, which included short checkdowns and short-designed plays. Those short plays paid off with NU playmakers making plays, like Henning did on his long touchdown.

Lausch also aired it out on a long pass to Byrce Kirtz for 45 yards, leading to another touchdown.

Lausch finished the game 243 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

The Brother Rice product took another step in his development and makes you believe he could be the next quarterback at NU who can win big games at Northwestern like Clayton Thorson and Peyton Ramsay did.

Defense needed one more play

Indiana made its plays against Northwestern's defense. That set up an Indiana drive, starting with 11:19 left in the game, where a stop would give NU a chance to take the lead.

The Hoosiers and first-year head coach Curt Cignetti marched down to the NU one-yard line and finished the drive with a plunge into the end zone.

In the biggest moment of the game, IU broke the NU defense and the Hoosiers up 10 with 6:23 left in the game.

That was the moment when Northwestern needed to make its massive play. They couldn't get that stop or a turnover.

Historically, in a game like this, Northwestern has made those plays against ranked teams at home. It wasn't there on Saturday.

Northwestern is piecing it together

Against the No. 23 team in the nation, the Wildcats needed more production. They needed turnovers and they needed more points. It's not surprising to see Indiana continue its momentum, but NU created its own.

That's a far cry from Week 1 against Miami Ohio, where Northwestern struggled to create any momentum on offense.

This might be a development year for NU, where getting Lausch playing time and getting young defenders playing time will pay off in the long run for the Wildcats.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for NU. It's also a chance for the Wildcats to sneak out an upset win.

It starts next week on the road against Maryland.