Rain postpones White Sox game Tuesday vs. Minnesota Twins

By
Published  July 9, 2024 5:12pm CDT
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

The rain won't go away, and the White Sox will make up Tuesday's game another day.

Chicago announced its Tuesday game against Minnesota was postponed due to consistent rain in the forecast.

According to the announcement, the game will be made up tomorrow as part of a double header.

The White Sox said fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Wednesday's game at 1:10 p.m. can attend both games of the doubleheader. 

Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will also receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Wednesday's game.

