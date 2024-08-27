Expand / Collapse search
Rangers-White Sox suspended after 4 pitches in 1st inning; Game will be part of a DH on Wednesday

By AP NEWS
Published  August 27, 2024 9:17pm CDT
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - The Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox game was suspended Tuesday night after four pitches in the first inning due to persistent rain.

The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a doubleheader, starting at 4:10 p.m.

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet (6-9) threw four pitches — two balls and two strikes — before the game was halted.

Andrew Heaney (4-13) was the scheduled starter for Texas.

Chicago, which has the worst record in baseball at 31-101 and is 4-30 since the All-Star break, is looking to end a four-game winless streak.

The Rangers entered the first game of the three-game series with a two-game losing streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery) was scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. He hasn’t thrown a major-league pitch since April 28, 2023.

White Sox: 3B Yoan Moncada (adductor strain) and RHP Michael Soroka (shoulder strain) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. … The club added INF Jake Amaya to the active roster a day after claiming him off waivers from Houston and recalled RHP Prelander Berroa from Charlotte. INF Bryan Ramos was optioned to Triple-A and RHP John Brebbia was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Texas rookie Jack Leiter (0-1, 16.39 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth career start against fellow RHP Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.34 ERA), who seeks to end a 20-start winless streak when the series continues Wednesday. It’s not clear which game of the doubleheader will feature the matchup.