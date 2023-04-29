Rays end Lynn's no-hit bid in 7th, beat White Sox 12-3

Wander Franco homered leading off the seventh inning to end Lance Lynn's no-hit bid, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for 10 runs in the inning and beat the Chicago White Sox 12-3 on Saturday night.

Randy Arozarena added two homers, one in the seventh and another in the ninth, for the Rays, who improved to a major league-best 23-5.

Franco hit his fifth homer of the season on an 0-2 count on Lynn's 84th pitch to begin the eventful seventh. Arozarena and Josh Lowe homered back-to-back to cap the rally as White Sox fans chanted, "Sell the team! Sell the team!"

Tampa Bay had nine hits in the inning, including five for extra bases.

The White Sox have lost 10 straight to match their longest skid since 2013. They fell to 0-6 against the Rays this season.

Yonny Chirinos (1-0) allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings.

Lynn (1-3) struck out Arozarena after Franco's homer before allowing Lowe's single and Isaac Paredes' double to cut Chicago's lead to 3-2. Paredes advanced to third on Lynn's throwing error to home. Lynn issued a walk and was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who allowed an infield single to pinch-hitter Manuel Margot to tie it at 3. Jose Siri followed with a go-ahead double.

Lynn, who entered Saturday with a 7.52 ERA, struck out 10, walked two and was charged with four runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Bummer and Jimmy Lambert each allowed three runs.

Francisco Mejía added a solo shot off Keynan Middleton in the eighth.

The White Sox went ahead 2-0 in the second on Elvis Andrus's two-run single off opener Calvin Faucher. Eloy Jiménez doubled in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

Lynn had kept the no-hitter going in the inning by striking out Mejía looking and grabbing Siri's liner before left fielder Gavin Sheets made a running catch at the wall.