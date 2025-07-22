Rays hold off White Sox 4-3, snap Chicago's 5-game winning streak

José Caballero had two hits and two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays scored all their runs in the second inning before holding on for a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The loss was Chicago's first since the All-Star break and snapped a season-high five-game winning streak.

Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen allowed two runs on three hits over four innings, walking one and striking out five. It was just the fifth time Rasmussen didn’t complete five innings, so Edwin Uceta (7-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

White Sox starter Davis Martin (2-8), returning from a forearm strain, was charged with four runs — three earned — on three hits over five innings.

He walked four — three in the second — and two of those runners scored. One came in on a balk, and Caballero hit a two-run single before scoring on a groundout after advancing to third on a throwing error.

Chicago got to Rasmussen in the fourth. Mike Tauchman led off with a double before Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero drove in runs. Colson Montgomery his first career home run in the seventh inning.

Key Moment

Caballero made a diving stop of Meidroth's ground ball that came off the bat at 97 mph to get a forceout at second in the eighth inning and prevent a White Sox rally.

Key Stat

Chandler Simpson stole three bases, breaking the Rays' rookie record of 27 previously held by Rocco Baldelli (2003). Simpson now has 30.

Up Next

Taj Bradley (6–6, 4.35 ERA) starts Wednesday for the Rays in their final home game of July. Chicago sends out Jonathan Cannon (4–7, 4.18).