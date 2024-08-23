Reddy Stewart, Velus Jones Jr & more: Did these fringe Chicago Bears players do enough to earn a roster spot?

The preseason is over for the Chicago Bears. Next is roster cuts.

The Bears got an extended look at some fringe players this past Thursday against the Chiefs, with some playing multiple quarters.

Here's a look at some of the fringe players who were fighting for a roster spot this summer.

Velus Jones Jr.

Let's start with the biggest elephant (ferret?) in the room.

Jones, who was moved from receiver to running back this preseason to see where he can make more value for himself, had a good game Thursday with 111 rushing yards. That's good for the third-year man out of Tennessee.

What is less than stellar is the fact he got plenty of those carries as the third back off the bench behind Travis Homer and Ian Wheeler.

Jones did not return kickoffs on Thursday; Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he wanted to give other players a chance to show their kick return skills.

"We've seen enough from him," Eberflus said. "He's done that several times for us. We wanted to give some other guys some different looks back there."

His rushing abilities were impressive, but they came against fourth-team players and other fringe roster players. It's difficult to assess where Jones stands heading into cutdown day on Tuesday as the team clearly values his special teams ability.

The question is, has he made enough value for himself in multiple phases of the game?

Reddy Stewart

There wasn't a player who had a better evening than Stewart.

The rookie out of Troy had two interceptions: one to end a red zone threat, another he returned for a touchdown.

Still, there's no guarantee that Stewart makes the final 53.

There is a good chance that Stewart will make it a difficult conversation. Eberflus has said he wants to see players make plays on the grass, and Stewart has done that.

In camp, Stewart has been active and forced turnovers against the first-team offense. He's shown his ball hawk skills and his tackling ability in the preseason.

If he can't make the final 53-man roster, the Bears might try to keep him on the practice squad, which might be tough if another team scoops him up.

Ian Wheeler

It's a good sign that Wheeler got carries ahead of Velus Jones Jr. It's not a good sign he suffered a knee injury in the preseason finale.

Wheeler has been consistent all camp and in preseason games. If he doesn't make the final roster, expect him to land on the practice squad with his value on offense and special teams.

Josh Blackwell

Any doubts about Blackwell's status were answered when he did not play against the Chiefs on Thursday.

He should be set to make the 53-man roster.

Dante Pettis

This is a difficult case, as Pettis has improved in the final two weeks of camp and the preseason. He had two touchdown receptions against the Bengals.

Pettis has been injured this past week and both practice Wednesday and the preseason finale Thursday, however, which makes it difficult to project him onto the final roster when De'Andre Carter also has punt return abilities to go with his receiving ability. Plus, Carter is also healthy.

Micah Baskerville

Baskerville and Stewart are the same when it comes to making plays on the field. He had a pick-six against Buffalo and also

It remains to be seen, but it could come down to Baskerville challenging 2023 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell for the final linebacker spot.

Baskerville has a strong case, but it might be too early for the Bears to give up on the Oregon product that has stout pass rushing ability.

Carl Jones Jr.

In the same vein as Baskerville, the Bears have a decision to make.

Sewell has missed considerable time this preseason with injuries, and while that isn't an indictment on his skill set it is something Eberflus touched on earlier in August when asked about injured guard Nate Davis.

"When a person is out for an extended period of time and a player that is in that position is playing really well at a starter level and doing a good job there, then you create the competition," Eberflus said. "People say you can’t lose a job because of injury, I don’t think that’s true. I think if the guy that is playing there gives our team a look and a good benefit from him being in that position then it’s a competition or the other guy could take it over."

Jones has had a good camp as a sound tackler. He might be a good practice squad candidate.

Bill Murray

The race for one of the final offensive line spots became tricky with Larry Borom's injury on Thursday. It might take a few weeks for Kiran Amegadije to get into playing shape after he was active from the non-football injury list, meaning the Bears might look at Jake Curhan to fill Borom's wing tackle spot.

That should mean Murray, who has had a great summer earning praise from Eberflus unprompted, should fill one of the final offensive line spots.

Doug Kramer

Kramer's status could depend on Ryan Bates. The Bears were looking at Bates and Coleman Shelton to compete for the starting center position but Bates has been out with an injury, being considered week-to-week. If Bates is out for an extended period, Kramer should be the backup center.

Kramer does have the ability to play guard, which would help his case, but if it comes down to Kramer or Murray the Bears might side with Murray, who has more body of work to show.

Brenden Bates, Stephen Carlson and Tommy Sweeney

The downside to such a talented roster means the Bears might not keep any of these three productive tight ends.

With Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and Marcedes Lewis on the roster, there's just no room for either of these three players. Bates would be a good practice squad candidate, but he might not make it through waivers without a team scooping him up.