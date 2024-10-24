Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, Reebok announce signature shoe in brand deal extension

The Chicago Sky's star has set another milestone in her young career.

Angel Reese and Reebok have agreed to an extension that will also give Reese her first signature shoe, making Reese the second WNBA player to receive a signature shoe from Reebok.

Reese is the fourth active WNBA player with a signature sneaker line, joining Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson, and the 15th player in WNBA history to earn a signature shoe.

Reese's signature shoe will debut in 2026. Ionescu and Stewart's shoes are currently on the market; Wilson's shoe is set to join the market in 2025, and Clark's is also expected to join the market in 2025.

ESPN first reported the news on Thursday.

"Reebok has stood on business about me," Reese said on Aug. 30 before a game against the Indiana Fever. "Everything I wanted creative control over, I’ve gotten. Shaq told me I was going to be the face of Reebok, and I continue to do that."

Reese set a WNBA record for rebounding average in a single season, averaging 13.1 rebounds per game. She also set the single-season rebounding record before A'ja Wilson broke it after an injury ended Reese's rookie season prematurely.

The Sky fed into Reese's persona during her rookie season, as the team put on a "Barbie Night" during Chicago's game against the Fever and fellow rookie star Caitlin Clark.

Thursday's news is a continuation on Reese's branding deal with Reebok, which began as a Name, Image and Likeness deal when Reese was playing at LSU and continued into Reese's professional career.

Reese was the second basketball player to earn a deal with Reebok, the first being UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo.

"Knowing my impact and a name that has grown from something so small in Baton Rouge to now being so worldwide is amazing and it's a blessing," Reese said. "Obviously, I didn't know when coming to Chicago what my expectations were. Just to come in and just be a rookie and just being able to enjoy every moment and get better every day, but being able to see off the court how much I've been able to be an impact to the community here in Chicago, how they, how Chicago Sky has embraced me so much."

The Sky are still looking for their next head coach after firing Teresa Weatherspoon – a move that Reese publicly and vehemently disagreed with – and the organization needs to find those willing to help stoke the momentum around Reese's career and personal brand.

Reese lauded the Sky for these efforts before. The franchise would do well to keep investing in those efforts.

"I haven't seen a lot of organizations where they incorporate somebody's person: who they are off the court into on the court," Reese said.