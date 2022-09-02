Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips will retire at the end of this season

Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Philips will retire at the end of the 2022 NFL season, Phillips announced Friday.

"I have been truly blessed with the honor of working for the Chicago Bears for 40 seasons and look forward to leading the team through the 2022 season. I appreciate the support of the McCaskey family and to be involved in overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears through the years, is a dream come true," said Phillips. "Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels. I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family."

Phillips was named team President & CEO on February 10, 1999. He is only the fourth person to serve as president in the organization's storied 102-year history, and the first outside the Halas-McCaskey family following Michael McCaskey, George "Mugs" Halas, Jr., and George S. Halas.

The Bears say Phillips' leadership was key in negotiating a new home for the team at Soldier Field. Following an upgraded renovation in 2003, it not only made the club more financially competitive, but it also helped provide the best fans in professional sports with many new stadium amenities and improved the overall gameday experience along the lakefront which has been critical in creating a great home-field advantage.

Phillips served as the Bears Vice President of Operations for six seasons starting in 1993. Recognized for his many years of handling the Bears contract negotiations and team finances, Phillips has recently served on both the NFL's CEC Executive Working Group and the NFL's CBA Player Benefits Plans Committee, and is currently the Chairman for the NFL's Employee Benefits Committee. Phillips also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Bears Care, the philanthropic arm of the Chicago Bears, and the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

Before becoming Vice President of Operations, Phillips served as the Director of Finance from 1987-93. Phillips joined the Bears staff on September 28, 1983, as the team's Controller, a position he held for four years.

The search for Phillips’ successor is underway and will be announced by the Bears in the coming months, according to a press release from the Chicago Bears.