Robertson scores 2 goals in the 2nd period as the Maple Leafs beat the Blackhawks 5-2

Nicholas Robertson scored twice in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday.

The backstory:

Jake McCabe and Chris Tanev each had a goal and an assist as Toronto won for the second night in its return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Max Domi had two assists and Joseph Woll made 25 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen and Phillipp Kurashev scored for Chicago, which lost 5-1 at Columbus on Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists.

Tanev’s second goal of the season made it 4-2 with 7:53 left, and Pontus Holmberg added an empty-netter with 1:32 remaining.

Chicago jumped in front on Teravainen’s 500th career point, a power-play goal with 11 seconds left in the first. But Toronto rallied in the second.

Domi found Robertson in the low slot for a power-play goal at 7:09. After McCabe’s blue-line blast lifted Toronto to a 2-1 lead, Domi made another great pass to Robertson for his 10th goal with 15 seconds left.

The Blackhawks closed to 3-2 when Frank Nazar drove to the net and set up Kurashev’s fifth goal in the final seconds of the second.

Robertson nearly had another goal in the second, but his shot was swept off the goal line by Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Takeaways

By the numbers:

Maple Leafs: Domi has a 24-game scoring drought dating to Dec. 21, but he had a solid night against Chicago — one of his former teams.

Blackhawks: It was a much better start after a listless performance against Columbus. But they dropped off in the second against more talented Toronto.

Key moment

The Blackhawks trailed 3-2 before Tanev’s shot went off Brodie’s left skate and into the net.

Key stat

The Maple Leafs improved to 6-4-1 on the second day of back-to-back games.

Up next

Both teams are on the road on Tuesday night. Toronto is at Boston, and Chicago visits Utah.