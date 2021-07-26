Rodgers to play for Packers this season: NFL insider says

article

Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, reported on Monday, July 26 that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers "indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season."

The tweet by Rapoport says Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is "hopeful" for a positive outcome.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

This is a developing story.