Expand / Collapse search

Rodgers to play for Packers this season: NFL insider says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
NFL
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
0515f77d-Aaron Rodgers article

Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, reported on Monday, July 26 that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers "indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season."

The tweet by Rapoport says Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is "hopeful" for a positive outcome.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

This is a developing story.

Honor Flight fundraiser sends vets to DC

We Run—They Fly benefits veterans, allowing them to go on their well-deserved Honor Flight.