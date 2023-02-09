Saint Joseph's secures 83-71 victory against Loyola Chicago

Erik Reynolds II's 24 points helped Saint Joseph's defeat Loyola Chicago 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Reynolds shot 8 for 17, with four 3-pointers for the Hawks (12-12, 6-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown added 22 points with five 3-pointers and five rebounds. Lynn Greer III added 17 points.

The Ramblers (8-15, 2-9) were led in scoring by Braden Norris, who finished with 25 points. Ben Schwieger added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for Loyola Chicago. Philip Alston also had nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 9-0 run in the second half turned a three-point deficit into a six-point lead for Saint Joseph's. They outscored Loyola Chicago by 10 points in the final half, as Reynolds led the way with a team-high 20 second-half points.