Schwartz caps Kraken’s three-goal third period in 3-2 win over Blackhawks

Jaden Schwartz scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as the Seattle Kraken scored three in the third period to rally past the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Thursday night.

Tye Kartye and Shane Wright also scored in the third for Seattle, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Brandon Mountour added two assists and Joey Daccord had 22 saves to help the Kraken get their third win in four games.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist in the second period, and Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots for Chicago. The Blackhawks snapped a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

Kartye got the Kraken on the scoreboard at 5:09 of the third, deflecting Brandon Montour’s long point shot past Knight.

Wright tied it 2:04 later, redirecting Ryker Evans’ shot in the air past the goalie.

With the Kraken on the power play, Schwartz put them ahead, deflecting Montour’s pass to the right doorstep through Knight’s five-hole.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 43 seconds in the second period, getting a pass from Teravainen in the slot and beating Daccord high over the blocker for his 10th.

Teravainen double the lead with a power-play goal at 10:07. Bertuzzi chased the puck toward the right corner and his one-handed swipe pass went across the front of the goal to Teravainen on the left side for a quick goal.

Seattle outshot Chicago 9-7 in a scoreless first period. The Blackhawks had a power play when the Kraken’s Chandler Stephenson was sent off for tripping late in the period, but managed no shots on goal during the advantage.

Blackhawks forward Andrei Burakovsky left the game in the first period after taking a shoulder to the face from Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Chicago later announced he would not return to the game.

Up next

Kraken: At Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Blackhawks: At Buffalo on Friday night.