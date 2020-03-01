Seattle Sounders 2, Chicago Fire 1

article

Jordan Morris scored two second-half goals, the second in the third minute of stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders opened their MLS Cup defense with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.

Seattle started the day parading the MLS championship trophy through the streets and unveiling its second championship banner.

Morris was the difference after coming on as a substitute at halftime.

His goal in the 62nd minute off a cross from Cristian Roldan pulled Seattle even.

The two connected again in stoppage time.

Off a corner kick from Joao Paulo, Roldan whipped a header across the front of goal and Morris was standing at the back post to nod it home.

Robert Beric scored in the 46th minute for Chicago, playing under new coach Raphael Wicky.