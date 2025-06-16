See the new renderings of Chicago Fire FC’s $650M South Loop stadium

The Brief The Chicago Fire Football Club revealed new renderings of its $650 million, privately funded stadium and entertainment district planned for the South Loop, anchoring "The 78" development. The 22,000-seat open-air stadium with a natural grass field is expected to begin construction later this year or early 2026, targeting completion before the 2028 MLS season. The project is personally financed by owner Joe Mansueto and aims to serve as a year-round entertainment venue and community space, boosting job creation and economic development.



The Chicago Fire Football Club on Monday revealed new renderings of its $650 million, privately funded stadium and entertainment district planned for the South Loop.

"Honoring Chicago's classic and historic identity, our new stadium will ignite an exciting era for our Club and supporters," the team said in a statement.

See the renderings:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Chicago Fire Football Club has revealed new renderings of its new $650 million, privately funded stadium and entertainment district in the South Loop. (Chicago Fire FC )

What we know:

The 22,000-seat stadium will be located at Roosevelt Road along the Chicago River, anchoring "The 78," a 62-acre development that will become Chicago’s newest neighborhood.

The project is being financed personally by Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto.

Developed by Related Midwest, the open-air stadium will feature a natural grass field and aims to provide an electric matchday atmosphere. It also promises to serve as a year-round entertainment venue and community gathering space for fans of all backgrounds.

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin later this year or in early 2026, with completion targeted ahead of the 2028 Major League Soccer regular season, according to club officials.

