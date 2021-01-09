Seton Hall beats DePaul 76-68

Jared Rhoden scored 18 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 76-68 despite not making a goal for nearly nine minutes to finish the game.

The Pirates had a 64-47 lead after Myles Cale's 3-pointer at the 8:57 mark then went 14 of 14 at the free-throw line for the remainder of their points.

DePaul got within six twice in the final 2:09.

The victory gave Kevin Willard his 100th Big East win, including conference and tournament games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall. Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points for the Blue Demons.



