Skjei's power-play goals cap Predators' 3-2 comeback win over Blackhawks

Brady Skjei's scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 6:53 left in the the third period, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday night.

Filip Forsberg split Chicago’s defense for a highlight reel goal with 6:19 left in the second period, then Gustav Nyquist got a short-handed score 2:18 later for his 200th career goal that tied it at 2-2. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.

Connor Bedard and Craig Smith scored to give Chicago a 2-0 lead, but the Blackhawks lost their third straight. Alexandre Carrier had two assists and Petr Mrazek finished with 31 saves.

In the third period, Skjei connected on a screened shot from left circle, lifting Nashville to its second straight win after it started the season with five consecutive losses.

Takeaways

Predators: The Predators broke through with their firepower after failing to generate chances against the Blackhawks' pressure and coverage through the first 30 minutes of the game.

Blackhawks: Forward Phillip Kurashev returned on a line with Taylor Hall and Tyler Bertuzzi after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday against Vancouver.

Key moment

An apparent goal by Chicago's Teuvo Teravainen with 7:45 left in the second period that would have given the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead was disallowed after a video review showed he was offside.

Key stat

Nyquist has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 28 career games against the Blackhawks, the most the Swede has against any opponent.

Up next

The Predators host Columbus on Saturday, and the Blackhawks visit Dallas to open a five-game trip.