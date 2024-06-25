Sky-Fever break WNBA viewership records as Chicago preps for defending champ Aces

Every time the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever play this season, it seems to be appointment viewing among WNBA fans.

The Sky's 88-87 win over the Fever on Sunday was more evidence of that. The game, broadcast on ESPN, set a WNBA viewership record with a peak of 3.3 million and a consistent viewership of 2.3 million viewers.

It's the highest-viewed WNBA game in 23 years.

"It's always good to have eyes on you," Weatherspoon said. "You know you're going to have people to finally recognize your gift, your talent."

Before this season, the WNBA had never had a game eclipse one million viewers.

This season alone, nine WNBA games have eclipsed 1 million or more viewers. This includes the Sky's games against the Fever, as the league continues to market Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark effectively.

"It's the version of basketball we all dreamed of playing when we were younger," Sky guard Diamond DeShields said.

The Sky will remain home for a massive test in the Las Vegas Aces.

Led by former MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces boast post play that Sky star rookie Angel Reese admires. Las Vegas has won the last two WNBA champions after the Sky won it in 2021.

Wilson, who averaged over 27 points and 12 rebounds per game last week, is a player Reese tries to model her game after.

It will specifically be a test for Reese, who will put all of her lessons to this point to the test as she goes up against a player that's developed into one of the best power forwards the league has ever seen.

"She knows how good A'ja is," Weatherspoon said.

Wilson, who was a standout rookie herself in 2018, knows how difficult it is for a player to establish themselves in the league.

The six-year veteran was complimentary of Reese, mentioning to reporters in Las Vegas how impressive Reese's start to her WNBA career has been.

Reese has recorded eight double-doubles in a row. Reese is four double-doubles away from setting the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles set by former Sky star Candace Parker.

"It's pretty cool to see her flourish in that situation," Wilson told FOX 5 in Las Vegas. "You don't see that in a lot of rookies."