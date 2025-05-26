Chicago Sky fall to Los Angeles Sparks 91-78, fall to 0-3 on season

Kelsey Plum hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, Azura Stevens scored a season-high 24 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Chicago Sky 91-78 on Sunday to snap a three-game skid.

Los Angeles (2-3) won for the first time since beating the expansion Golden State Valkyries in its season opener.

What Happened:

Odyssey Sims scored 12 points for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby added 10 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a career-high six steals.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) grabs a rebound in traffic during the Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game on May 25, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena on Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Expand

Angel Reese led Chicago (0-3) with 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kamilla Cardoso scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Courtney Vandersloot and Rebecca Allen added 11 points apiece.

Stevens hit a 3-pointer a little more than three minutes into the second half that gave the Sparks the lead for good at 51-48. She made another 3 about three minutes later to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 15 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

By the numbers:

Reese scored inside to cap a 10-0 run and trim the Sky's deficit to 76-71 with 7:06 left in the game. Sarah Ashlee Barker answered with a jumper, Steven made back-to-back baskets and Plum hit a pull-up jumper to push the lead to 13 with 4:59 to go.

What's next:

The Sky play at Phoenix on Tuesday. The Sparks wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday against Atlanta.