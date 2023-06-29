Soccer star Alex Morgan surprised with statue of herself deemed 'Liberty Alex'

U.S. women’s soccer star Alex Morgan was surprised on World Cup Media Day with a massive statue of herself.

Unveiled by Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Fox Sports created the towering statue of the two-time World Cup champion to look like the Statue of Liberty, now being called "Liberty Alex."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Instead of the torch, Morgan is holding the World Cup trophy as she is draped in the American flag.

The statue will be going on tour around the U.S., starting July 2 at the U.S. Men’s Gold Cup match in North Carolina, the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11, and will stand for ten days at Fox Square on 6th Avenue starting July 16.