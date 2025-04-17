Expand / Collapse search

Soderstrom hits major league-leading 9th homer as A's beat White Sox 8-0

By AP News
Published  April 17, 2025 7:07pm CDT
White Sox
Associated Press

Tina Nguyen goes 1-on-1 with White Sox Manager Will Venable

Ahead of Opening Day tomorrow between the Angels and White Sox, Tina Nguyen caught up with Will Venable to talk about his first game as an MLB manager and more.

Tyler Soderstrom hit his major league-leading ninth home run, helping the Athletics to an 8-0 win Thursday and a three-game sweep of the struggling Chicago White Sox.

Lawrence Butler, JJ Bleday and Brent Rooker also homered for the A's, who have won four of five and improved to 9-10. Soderstrom hit a solo homer in the seventh for a 5-0 lead and is batting .315 with 18 RBIs.

Chicago dropped to a major league-worst 4-14, losing its fourth straight game and for the 12th time in 14. The White Sox lost a post-1900 record 121 games last year.

Rooker had three hits, Max Schuemann two triples and Jacob Wilson two doubles.

JP Sears (2-2) allowed three hits and Noah Murdock, T.J. McFarland and Jason Alexander finished a four-hitter, the A's second shutout this season.

Davis Martin (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Lawrence Butler and Wilson led off the game with consecutive doubles. Butler added a solo homer in the second and JJ Bleday a two-run homer in the sixth. Wilson had an RBI double and Rooker a two-run homer in the ninth.

Edward Quero, a 22-year-old catcher, was 0 for 3 in his major league debut for Chicago. Andrew Benintendi went 0 for 2 in his first game since April 6 after recording from a left adductor strain.

Key moment

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth against Murdock. McFarland retired pinch-hitter Joshua Palacios on a pop fly.

Key stat

Sodestrom's nine homers tied for second-most in franchise history through 19 games with Reggie Jackson (1974) and Mark McGwire (1992), one behind Bob Cerv (1958) and Khris Davis (2019).

Up next

Athletics: RHP J.T. Ginn (1-0, 1.31) starts Friday at Milwaukee and RHP Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31).

White Sox: LHP Martín Pérez (1-0, 1.59) will pitch Friday at Boston.

White SoxSportsMLB