Expand / Collapse search

St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago Cubs 4-2

By Jay Cohen
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

All-girls flag football league launched behind support of the Chicago Bears, CPS

Susan Kenney and Kyla Hillman from Nicholas Senn High School talks about the exciting new all-girls football league started with the support of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools.

CHICAGO - Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory. 

The Cardinals' franchise-record streak is the longest in the majors since Cleveland took 22 in a row in 2017, and the best in the National League since the New York Giants won 16 straight in 1951. 

Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered to extend a streak that has rocketed the Cardinals into position for the second NL wild card, leading Philadelphia and Cincinnati by six games with six to go. 

Next up is a three-game series against NL Central champion Milwaukee beginning on Tuesday night in St. Louis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
 