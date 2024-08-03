Steve McMichael's Chicago Bears teammates share admiration in Mongo's Hall of Fame induction

Outside of the McMichael residence, a banner proudly reading "Steve McMichael Hall of Fame 2024" flew in the late morning.

The NFL Hall of Fame induction day was here. Saturday was the day Team Mongo had worked so hard for.

So, why not add one last surprise for the McMichael family?

Mongo's former teammates were on hand in Canton the last few days as part of the celebration and festivities. Plenty of those teammates were in Homer Glen on Saturday morning to honor McMichael's induction.

'He was surprised that this many people would be there," Former Bears safety Gary Fencik said. "All those guys coming from Canton, it means an awful lot to him and his family. Misty's done an unbelievable job, but this is kind of a bittersweet given the condition that he's in. It makes you think Walter Payton, Dave Duerson."

The Hall of Fame came to McMichael, who cannot speak or move due to his ALS diagnosis, on Saturday. Earlier in the morning, McMichael's hall of fame bust and gold jacket was delivered to his home.

With friends and loved ones on hand, his teammates shared their admiration on a day that was bittersweet but still contained plenty of joy.

"He's a fighter, he's a battler," Former Bears linebacker Ron Rivera said. "This struggle he is going through epitomizes who he is as a man."

Fencik and Rivera were two of the handful of Mongo's Bears teammates on hand, as were: Mike Singletary, Emery Moorehead, Tom Thayer and Jim Covert, amongst others.

They all knew how much this meant to the McMichael family.

They also found the joy in Mongo bringing former teammates back together again.

"This was a motivator for Steve and for his family," Fencik said. "But it was also great to see not just the guys coming in, Jimbo and Mike Singletary, but to see all my other former teammates, it was a reunion. It was fun."

Fencik, like Singletary, had been to the McMichael residence to see Mongo.

When he was there, Fencik saw the ways Steve used to communicate with his wife and others first hand. He also saw the strength he needed to communicate just a few words. That turned into admiration then, which came full circle on Saturday.

"I was here a month ago and Misty said, ‘Hey, Steve wrote a, a message for you.’" Fencik said. "It was, ‘Hey, hit man, how you doing?’ It was so fun, but the work that he had to do to get that and a lot."

Rivera understands some of the fight McMichael has. In August 2020, Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in a lymph node in his neck when he was coaching the Washington Commanders. He missed only three practices while undergoing treatment.

Knowing how much McMichael meant to the Bears franchise in the 1980s, Rivera noted how special it was to be present with Mongo to celebrate his induction.

"We took on his personality," Rivers saod. "I really do think that being here to honor him is probably a little more special than being in Canton this year."

Rivera has had celebrations in Canton before.

After his time as a player brought him a Super Bowl XX ring, Rivera's football journey took him through the NFL coaching ranks. As a coach, Rivera coached Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and gets to celebrate coaching another hall of famer in former Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers.

Rivera said the prior celebrations were special.

Saturday, with so much admiration for what it took to get to this day, was different kind of celebration.

"I have players, teammates that have gone in, and going to Canton is special," Rivera said. "Being here for Steve, I think this tops it all."