Steve McMichael won't be released from hospital until Friday at the earliest

Former Chicago Bears legend and NFL Hall of Famer Steve McMichael will have to wait another day before leaving the hospital.

According to McMichael's publicist Betsy Shepherd, he won't be released from the hospital until at least Friday.

On Wednesday, it was released that McMichael would be able to leave the hospital on Thursday.

"Steve McMichael won't be released from the hospital until at least tomorrow, Friday," McMichael's spokesperson said. "He is anxious to get home to Misty and Macy. We will have an update tomorrow."

McMichael has been in the hospital since last week.

The 66-year-old McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, was admitted into the ICU Feb. 15 and was being treated for a urinary tract infection.

On Feb. 17 it was announced he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that required a blood transfusion.

"Thanks again for your concern, prayers and support," McMichael's spokesperson said.