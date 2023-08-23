Bears great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael named senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael was voted one of the three finalists to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his family announced Wednesday.

Randy Gradishar and Art Powell were the other two finalists.

McMichael is a five-time NFL All-Pro, Super Bowl champion for the 1985 Bears team, and former professional wrestler.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 50-person selection committee will consider the finalists at a meeting next year.

McMichael is two years into his battle with ALS.

"Right now with ALS, he's able to not speak, but he's able to look at a computer and it spells the words out for you, and he said to his wife, 'are you ready to go to Canton?" said Mike Namof.

With his booming voice and larger-than-life personality, McMichael has been a fixture for decades in Chicago. Drafted out of Texas by New England in the third round in 1980, he was cut by the Patriots a year later. He signed with the Bears and spent 13 seasons with them.

McMichael was an All-Pro in 1985 and 1987. He played in a franchise-record 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993 and ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ all-time sacks list with 92 1/2. His final season was with Green Bay in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.