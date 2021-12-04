Strome, Panarin lead New York Rangers to 3-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their sixth straight win.

Adam Fox added a goal and an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for New York, which has won 10 of its last 11. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks and Kevin Lankinen finished with 28 saves.

Chicago has lost four of its last 11.

Georgiev started for the first time since Nov. 21 after replacing Igor Shesterkin in the third period of Friday night's win against San Jose.

