Takeaways as the Chicago Bears rout the Buffalo Bills in preseason primetime

Welcome to primetime, Chicago Bears. They looked like the only team that wanted to be on the field Sunday evening.

The Bears drubbed the Bills 38-0 on an evening where the Bills’ second- and third-string players did little to help their case for a roster spot.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears’ second preseason game vs. the Bills, where the first-team offense impressed when got a chance to take the field.

Fireworks for the first-team offense

Earlier last week, Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the starters would play in Sunday’s preseason game vs. Buffalo. He didn’t say how long, but just said they’d play.

It turns out, they were playing in just two series.

It was still a good outing for the Bears’ offense.

Last season, the Bears did not score a touchdown on any of their first offensive drives in any game. This preseason, the Bears’ first-team offense scored on its first – and perhaps only – drive of the preseason.

Caleb Williams led a 92-yard drive in seven plays that got into the end zone. The offense shook off a holding penalty by Drew Dalman with a first-down reception by Colston Loveland. The Bears used both tight ends in Loveland and Cole Kmet on that first drive in successful fashion.

Olamide Zaccheus got into the end zone on a 36-yard catch-and-run play where he made a catch from the slot receiver position and sped past the Buffalo defenders for a score. It was another example of the trust Williams and Zaccheus have put together in training camp.

Williams exited the game with 6 completions on 10 attempts for 130 yards, a score and a 130.0 passer rating. That was just a hair shy of a 70 percent completion percentage for Williams.

Offensive line might be falling into shape

One of the biggest takeaways from Sunday’s game was who lined up where, for starters.

Braxton Jones played with the first-team offense. He lined up next to Luke Newman, who was with the first-team offense at left guard. Joe Thuney did not play Sunday. The rest of the offensive line was as expected: Drew Dalman at center, Jonah Jackson at right guard and Darnell Wright at right tackle.

The first-team offensive line had one miss, which was a holding on Dalman. Other than that, the Bears’ offensive line protected Williams well. They held up on third downs, and gave Williams the time he needed to pick his targets and deliver the ball to those players.

After that, Ozzy Trapilo played right tackle with the second-team offense. Theo Benedet was the second-team offensive tackle. This was going to be a game that gave an eye into who might be starting Week 1 against Minnesota.

If Sunday was any indication, Jones is in the lead to be the starter at left tackle. Benedet might have played his way to the second-team left tackle position, while Trapilo is the second-team right tackle, which is where Ben Johnson said Trapilo is more comfortable.

That makes it seem like Trapilo is no longer in the race to be the starting left tackle. Neither is Kiran Amegadije.

Bears’ secondary depth is getting tested

Late in the first half, defensive back Terell Smith was covering Bills receiver Laviska Shenault. When Smith turned to guard Shenault, he fell to the ground with a non-contact injury and was in pain. He had to get carted off the field.

Smith was ruled out for the game very quickly after, which is usually a bad omen for players after seemingly suffering a knee injury.

This deals a massive blow to the Bears’ secondary depth. Smith was the cornerback the Bears went to in rotation with Tyrique Stevenson last season, and had been having a solid training camp learning defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s new defensive scheme.

Losing Smith for the season would be a massive blow, and it would create a need for a player to step up.

Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson went through a workout on Sunday evening before the game, which was a new development. The staff was adamant that Johnson is on track to return for Week 1.

Nahshon Wright and Stevenson have played well in training camp. But, without Smith, there’s a need for more depth. Nick McCloud has been with the first-team defense at nickleback as Kyler Gordon works to return from a hamstring injury. He could be the depth piece at cornerback if Josh Blackwell is moved to nickel, but he filled in for Jaquan Brisker last year when Brisker suffered a concussion.

Cornerback Shaun Wade was placed on injured reserve after last week’s game. The depth will be tested at cornerback more than ever this week.

Bears’ injury report will be lengthy

Along with Smith leaving Sunday’s game, the Bears also had Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and Deion Hankins leave with injuries.

Anticipate the Bears to make a series of roster moves to correlate with the players who will miss time and those who will be expected to make a quick recovery.