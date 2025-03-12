Takeaways from Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles as the Chicago Bears introduced 3 additions Wednesday

The Chicago Bears' offseason has given the team a new look.

After a season marked by underwhelming play and injuries in both trenches, the Bears added a jolt of energy throughout both offensive and defensive lines.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the new league year in the NFL began and the trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as the signing of Grady Jarrett, became official.

"We’re really confident they’re going to enhance our team and our locker room," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said.

Here are the takeaways from Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles press conference as they discussed the Bears' trades and signings made this past week.

These moves were made with every aspect of the Bears in mind

It's no secret the Bears need to rush the passer better. They ranked in the middle of the pack in sacks.

It's also no secret the Bears needed to better the offensive line. They ranked last in the league with 68 sacks allowed.

Adding Thuney, Jarrett and Jackson were steps in bettering the trenches on both sides of the ball. But, they also add leadership the Bears sorely needed.

When the Bears pieced together its offensive line last year, it had Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright, Coleman Shelton, Nate Davis, Matt Pryor and Teven Jenkins. Jenkins was the longest-tenured Bear. The unit needed an overarching voice.

Thuney, winner of four Super Bowls and a two-time first-team NFL All-Pro, can be that voice. So can Jackson, a guy who made a Pro Bowl in Johnson's offense in Detroit. The Bears have rebuilt their entire offensive line.

"Everyone's had a voice and a say in what we want this thing to look like and how it could unfold," Johnson said. "I think the collaboration's been fantastic so far."

Jarrett, with his massive personality, fits in the defensive line room that includes Montez Sweat, Andrew Billings, Gervon Dexter Sr. and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Sweat is the star. Billings is respected. Dexter and Odeyingbo are younger. Jarrett's a decade-long NFL vet and had three sacks in a Super Bowl.

Expect the locker room to have a different feel when those three enter for the first time, with center Drew Dalman coming in, too.

"We know what type of men they are," Poles said.

The Bears are positioned to draft ‘BPA’ next April

The overarching thought before the NFL Combine was that the Bears would draft an offensive lineman at No. 10 overall.

After adding Thuney and Jackson, the Bears don't have to be married to that idea.

Poles said it gives the Bears plenty of doors to walk through.

"This really opens the whole board for us," Poles said. "We're gonna be able to sit back and kind of look and say what's the best thing to do for the Chicago Bears and who's the best player that can impact.

This screams "best player available."

The Bears met with Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at the NFL Combine. These are considered some of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At this point, whomever falls to the Bears at No. 10 overall with the highest grade will be their pick.

"We got some tough decisions and a lot of film to watch between now and the draft," Poles said.

The Bears didn't expect to see Grady Jarrett, but wanted him as a key piece to the defensive line

Cap casualties are part of the business of the NFL. Grady Jarrett went from Falcons defensive tackle Monday morning, to free agent by the afternoon and then a Bears defensive tackle by the evening.

When the Bears saw that, Poles made a move.

"The way social media is, you see it pop up and you're like, ‘Oh my,’" Poles said.

Poles said he went to the drawing board to see how Jarrett stacked up, and once the profile fit what he wanted, the Bears gave him a three-year deal.

What helps is a clip that surfaced of Jarrett chasing down Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After the play, Love chirped at Jarrett. The defensive tackle told Love "You better pipe down," among other things.

Jarrett remembers this.

Add this fuel to the fire when the Bears play the Packers this season.

"If that's what they used, imagine what they didn't use." Jarrett said. "I'm excited to play him two times a year."