Takeaways from the Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers in Thomas Brown's OC debut

The Chicago Bears put together their best game in weeks.

Welcoming the Green Bay Packers into Solider Field, the Bears started their division play with a tight nail-biter against the Packers.

The Bears led 19-14 late in the fourth, until the Packers regained the lead with 2:59 left in the game.

That set up one last hero drive for Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense. It all led to heartbreak and a 20-19 loss.

Here are our takeaways from the back-and-forth affair at Solider Field.

The Thomas Brown offense was what the Bears needed

After a somber week at Halas Hall, where the team picked up the pieces after Matt Eberflus fired Shane Waldron, the Bears took those pieces and put together their best offense in weeks.

The Bears went 25-straight drives without an offensive touchdown. It took two quarters, but the Bears finally snapped that streak with a Roschon Johnson touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half.

New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown didn't reinvent the wheel. He didn't do anything flashy, either. He called quick passes, balanced the run and pass and had scripted plays that led the Bears to points.

Another small detail that has to be noted: the Bears consistently got to the line of scrimmage and set with 15 seconds or more on the play clock. It's a small detail, but it allows for Caleb Williams to read the defense and adjust when necessary.

The Bears' first drives of the first and second half ended in field goals.

The Bears led Green Bay 10-7 at halftime, and 19-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bears were glad to have Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright back

After giving up nine sacks to the porous New England pass rush last week, the Bears got both starting tackles back against Green Bay.

They were stellar against the Packers. They blocked well and didn't have flags that set the offense back.

Jones had a great, punishing block on Packers safety Evan Williams that sprung D'Andre Swift on his 39-yard touchdown run that put the Bears ahead again in the second half.

You couldn't ask more of two members of an offensive line that were criticized heavily in recent weeks.

After three dismal weeks, the Bears had a chance to beat their arch rival

After three weeks when the Bears were dead in the water, floating basically aimlessly with an anemic offense and a defense that couldn't stop the run, they had a chance.

The Bears played with more pride, energy and strategy than we have seen in recent weeks.

The offense had some structure. It was refreshing to see.

The defense stopped the Packers twice on the goal line.

The rookie led the Bears into field goal range with a chance to walk off the Packers.

It was just one play too short.