Takeaways from Ryan Poles as the Chicago Bears finished Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears bucked the trend of what most expected them to do in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After using their top pick on a defender, they did a heel turn and spent their next three selections on offensive players.

Here are our takeaways from Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft as the Bears opted to select all offensive players in the evening.

It’s clear who’s running the team

The Chicago Bears are Ben Johnson’s team.

Look no further than the Bears’ three selections on Day 2:

Center Logan Jones

Tight end Sam Roush

Wide receiver Zavion Thomas

After grabbing a Day 1 starter on defense in Dillon Thieneman, the Bears have added three pieces to their offense for offensive-minded coach Ben Johnson.

As the third round ended, plenty were wondering what the Bears’ plans are for the pass rush. They have yet to add a pass rusher in the draft, and only a handful remain after a run of defensive linemen went at the beginning of the second round.

The non-flashy picks for the Bears all go on the offensive side of the ball. That’s a great indicator of how much influence Johnson has.

Jones is the center of the future and excels in the gap running scheme that Johnson utilized last season to great effect.

Roush is a Y-tight end. He thrives as a blocker and has an immediate role after the Durham Smythe’s departure.

Thomas is a guy who’s lined up everywhere on offense. The Bears clearly enjoyed watching his tape and envisioning what he could do.

"A fun, fun tape," Poles said.

These are all selections with Johnson's hand guiding them. It's not a bad thing, either. The coach dictates what's needed, and the front office puts together a board to fit that vision.

That's cohesion between coach and general manager.

Cole Kmet isn’t going anywhere

Poles made it clear that Roush’s presence is for its own Y-tight end position. He’s not going to replace long-time Bear Cole Kmet.

Roush will be the tight end filling Durham Smythe’s role as someone who played in 25 percent of offensive snaps for the Bears. That’s a true need that had to be filled in Johnson’s offense.

Much like how plenty assumed the Steelers would select a wide receiver because of how coach Mike McCarthy likes three-receiver sets, and how the Bears drafted Loveland last year as a flex tight end with an emphasis on receiving in the multiple tight end sets, the Bears got a tight end to make sure they have the ability to do that with Roush.

"Nothing changes with Cole," Poles said. "Our feelings, the goal doesn’t change. Again, we were top five in 12 and 13 personnel."

Kmet is also under contract after the extension he signed a couple years ago. Poles communicated to him that Roush is a pick to play with him and not take his spot.

Poles doesn’t see adding a defensive lineman as a true need for the Bears

Plenty of pundits predicted the Bears would pick up a perimeter defensive lineman at some point.

It wasn’t to be on Day 2. The Bears opted for offense. Part of that decision was because the Bears see what they have on paper as a cohesive group.

"Dayo, Sweat, Shemar, we feel good about those guys," Poles said.

Dayo Odeyingbo is returning from an Achilles injury, Shemar Turner is returning from a torn ACL and Austin Booker took a massive step forward. They have top pass rusher Montez Sweat leading that room, too.

It was also the class of pass rushers and defensive tackles, and how the Bears’ draft board played out with their best player available.

"It’s really how our board shook out," Poles said.

Poles also said drafting for perceived need doesn’t play out well in the long run.

But don’t assume the Bears won’t add a defensive lineman on Day 3 of the draft, though.

"We’ve got one more day," Poles said.