Takeaways from Sunday's Chicago Bears training camp practice at Halas Hall

There are six days until the Chicago Bears put their full pads on for training camp.

On Sunday, the second day of training camp practices, the Bears continued their center competition, got into different looks in a two-minute drill and had a few guys shine in the different drills.

Here are our standouts, situations and more from Sunday's practice at Halas Hall.

The two-minute drill

This aspect of camp remains something to keep an eye on. The coaching staff has stressed how they're going to get different looks every time they run this situation, which is why it's so significant early on for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron attested to this, evaluating some of the positives, such as the first downs, and the negatives, ending the drill with a turnover.

"Those situations that come up at practice, you can't get enough of," Waldron said. "Defense made a good play."

The positives stood out with Williams, especially in late-down situations.

Williams missed his first two throws of the two-minute drill, but got the first down on a third-and-10 throw to Keenan Allen. Williams followed that with two completions to Roschon Johnson.

This is where Williams stands out when it comes to the understanding and execution of the offense.

"He's in a better space," Swift said of Williams.

Still, he's got ways to go.

This was evident when Tyrique Stevenson made a good play over the middle in intercepting a Williams' pass. There was some doubt that Stevenson made the catch, but safety Kevin Byard confirmed he did.

Part of it might be an error on Williams' end – throwing over the middle in the NFL is a skill that needs to develop over years – but it was also a great play by Stevenson to recognize where the ball was going, making a move for the ball and making the catch.

Stevenson seems primed to continue the success he had as a rookie.

"It was clean," Byard said. "When he made the play, it was awesome to see. Really excited for him to go out there and get some turnovers."

The center competition continues

Ryan Bates had Saturday. On Sunday, it was Coleman Shelton's turn with the first-team offense.

The center competition will be one of the biggest storylines of camp, especially in light of Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair's departures. It wasn't a surprise, though. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears would be rotating players consistently early on in camp.

It'll come down to Bates and Shelton. On Sunday, it was Shelton's turn and he didn't do anything to lose playing time with the first-team, but that would have taken a pretty bad day all things considered.

It's hard to discern anything about a competition in two practices and without football pads on. Waldron knows this.

Waldron said Sunday the team will get into more continuity with the offensive line's first- and second-team rotations as training camp progresses.

That might be easier once Braxton Jones is 100 percent healthy and shakes his limitations, which could be soon. Jones participated Sunday, but Larry Borom took snaps with the first-team in the two-minute drill.

The same goes for Shelton and Bates. We'll know more as we get further into training camp.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears talks with Brett Rypien #11 during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall on June 04, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sunday Standouts

Tyler Scott

The Bears' 2023 fourth-round pick is a little buried behind Keenan Allen, DJ Morre and Rome Odunze. But, he's still getting his chances within the offense to make plays.

Scott and Williams missed on a deep connection during the 7-on-7 period. Williams went right back to him and connected with Scott on the opposite side of the field. The talent is there for Scott, and the new kickoff rules should help him get more touches, too.

Collin Johnson

Like Scott, Johnson made a nice reception on a deep ball on the 7-on-7 period. He got good separation and made the play.

Tyrique Stevenson

When turnovers are the name of the game, it's good to see Stevenson A. intercept a pass and B. do it in a situation that calls for a clutch play.

He picked off Williams to end the two-minute drill simulating an end-of-half situation. The second-year player is looking to continue where he left off as one of the premier playmakers in the Bears' secondary. He had four interceptions as a rookie.

Anything else?

Noah Sewell, Nisimba Webster and Mercedes Lewis were not present at practice on Sunday.

Rome Odunze was back after missing Saturday's practice for personal reasons.