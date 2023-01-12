Tarleton State secures 73-63 win over Chicago State

Kiandre Gaddy's 15 points helped Tarleton State defeat Chicago State 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Gaddy had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (9-8). Shamir Bogues added 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Shakur Daniel was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Cougars (4-15) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Elijah Weaver had 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State hosts Abilene Christian while Chicago State visits UT Rio Grande Valley.

