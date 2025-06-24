'Thor' is back: White Sox reportedly sign former All-Star pitcher to minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox have signed "Thor," a former ace and All-Star pitcher, to a minor league deal.

According to ESPN, MLB.com and other reports, the White Sox confirmed they've signed pitcher Noah Syndergaard to a minor league deal.

Syndergaard has reported to the team's complex in Glendale.

What we know:

Syndergaard was a stellar pitcher in the 2010s, becoming an ace shortly after he made it to the big leagues.

He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting for the New York Mets in 2015, the same season the Mets made the World Series. Syndergaard earneed an All-Star appearance the next year in 2016, when he finished the season with a 14-9 record and a 2.60 ERA. He also earned an All-Star berth and finished eighth in the NL Cy Young voting that year.

In his career, Syndergaard has a 59-47 record with a 3.71 ERA.

He last pitched in 2023, when he went 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA in 18 starts for both the Dodgers and Guardians. He also spent time with the Angels and Phillies.

Syndergaard also earned the nickname "Thor" for a viral video where he showed himself weightlifting while wearing a costume of the Marvel character.

What's next:

This is a low-risk, high-reward signing for the White Sox.

Syndergaard has been injury-plagued since the turn of the decade. This includes right elbow issues that required Tommy John surgery in 2020, plus other injuries following that.

Syndergaard was one of the hardest-throwing pitchers by the time he was an established starter in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

His velocity might be sustainable in the present day, especially following the injuries and surgeries he's had. However, with an arsenal of different pitches, Syndergaard has a chance to re-establish himself.

The White Sox have a chance to bring him along at whatever pace they desire. The Sox have an impressionable pitching core of Drew Thorpe and Ky Bush, who are both recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The team also has Shane Smith, Make Vasil, Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon, who are young pitchers that can learn from someone like Syndergaard.