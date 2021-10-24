Expand / Collapse search

Two more Chicago Blackhawks players join Patrick Kane on COVID-19 protocol

By AP Reporter
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews opens up about his chronic illness

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews opens up about his illness that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season, Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

CHICAGO - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira have joined Patrick Kane in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. 

The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol. 

The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points. 

Defenseman Ian Mitchell was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.  

