Tyrique Stevenson is doubtful to play vs. Jaguars: What it means for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears got some bad news on Friday: standout cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is doubtful to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stevenson suffered his injury this week when the Bears started their practices. This means the Bears are in a precarious place.

"A plant-point-and-drive, and he felt something in his calf," Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. "We’ll see where it is tomorrow morning and go from there, but right now he is doubtful."

Stevenson is not only a talented cornerback, but he's also productive.

Through five games, he's led the team with five deflected passes and had an interception that he returned for a go-ahead score against the Titans. Without him, the Bears are without one of their most productive defensive players this season so far.

But Stevenson's absence means the Bears will be majorly short-handed on Sunday.

The Bears have been without backup cornerback Terell Smith since Week 3 when he injured his hip against the Colts. If he were healthy, Smith would have been next in line to start in Stevenson's place.

To add salt to the wound, safety Jaquan Brisker was ruled out earlier this week after reporting concussion symptoms the Monday after the win over the Panthers.

Now, the Bears will most likely turn to Jaylon Jones and Elijah Hicks to start at cornerback and safety, respectively. Behind them are safety Jonathan Owens and defensive back Josh Blackwell.

Blackwell and Owens have had massive special teams presences this season, too. It also means the Bears could look to their practice squad to

Ameer Speed, Tarvarius Moore and Reddy Steward are all defensive backs on the practice squad who could earn a call-up this weekend.

The good news is Jones and Hicks aren't strangers to playing with the first-team defense. The two got most of the first team reps in training camp with Brisker and Stevenson working their way back from injuries and ramping up for the regular season.

Hicks looked good over the summer. He made plays, intercepted passes and looked comfortable. Jones, who has been with the Bears since coming into the league in 2022, has two pass deflections this year and started four games for the Bears in 2022.

The Jacksonville offense may not be close to what the Chiefs are in terms of potency, but the Jaguars' 30-point outburst last week was a sign the Bears can't take them lightly even if their record is 1-4.

Trevor Lawrence has plateaued as a quarterback, but has the skill and mechanics to make every throw. Receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis are big-play threats, too. Evan Engram is also a consistent tight end.

The short-handed Bears will have their hands full on Sunday.

There's also some good news in the offensive trenches, as the offensive line looks to be intact.

Teven Jenkins, who did not practice on Thursday, did practice on Friday. Jenkins has been banged up the last two weeks. He suffered a rib injury against the Rams that kept him out for the rest of the game and left the win over Carolina with an ankle injury.

"He looked good," Eberflus said. "We’re hopeful there,"